Two refugee families arrive in Cleveland after ruling on Trump's immigration ban
Refugee families from Iraq and Syria arrived at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport this morning. On the right is the Nayef family from Aleppo, Syria, and on the left in the back is the Alnuaimi family from Iraq.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Gwyen
|20,821
|Lebron grow up
|Feb 5
|RuhTarrd
|3
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Feb 4
|Angel Gabriel
|121
|John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12)
|Jan 30
|Truth
|4
|Sports bar, close to the Q
|Jan 25
|Chilly
|1
|Review: About Face Permanent Cosmetics (Oct '08)
|Jan 25
|Highly Satisfied
|22
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Jan 24
|Vickie
|23
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC