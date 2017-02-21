Two East Cleveland men cleared in 199...

Two East Cleveland men cleared in 1995 homicide sue city, prosecutors over two decades in prison

Laurese Glover, Eugene Johnson and Derrick Wheatt were convicted in 1996 for the death of Clifford Hudson the year before. All three maintained their innocence and were released from prison in 2015.

