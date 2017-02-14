Trump campaign aides had repeated con...

Trump campaign aides had repeated contacts with Russian intelligence

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, speaks to reporters during the republican National Convention, in Cleveland, Ohio. Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, speaks to reporters during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 20, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09) 10 hr William brown 79
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 hr guess what 20,829
Planning to visit Feb 11 Denise 1
Lebron grow up Feb 5 RuhTarrd 3
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) Feb 4 Angel Gabriel 121
John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12) Jan 30 Truth 4
Sports bar, close to the Q Jan 25 Chilly 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,573 • Total comments across all topics: 278,880,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC