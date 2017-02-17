Trump as 'Leader of Free World' attacks free press: Darcy cartoon
President Donald Trump called The New York Times and other members of the free-press, enemies of the American people. CLEVELAND, Ohio -- President Donald Trump, the so-called 'Leader of the Free World' escalated his attack on the free press with two repugnant tweets calling US news organizations the "enemy of the American People!" Trump first tweeted: "The FAKE NEWS media is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Challenge Anyone?
|4 hr
|Phil
|2
|Woman charged for 2006 murder (Jul '12)
|9 hr
|Cyber
|72
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|mexico
|20,845
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|William brown
|79
|Planning to visit
|Feb 11
|Denise
|1
|Lebron grow up
|Feb 5
|RuhTarrd
|3
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Feb 4
|Angel Gabriel
|121
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC