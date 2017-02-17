Trump as 'Leader of Free World' attacks free press: Darcy cartoon

President Donald Trump called The New York Times and other members of the free-press, enemies of the American people. CLEVELAND, Ohio -- President Donald Trump, the so-called 'Leader of the Free World' escalated his attack on the free press with two repugnant tweets calling US news organizations the "enemy of the American People!" Trump first tweeted: "The FAKE NEWS media is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American people.

