Three men sought in connection with deadly shooting outside East Cleveland bar
Detectives are searching for three men accused in an East Cleveland bar shooting that left one man dead and injured four others. Marvin Christopher Bryant, 19; DeAundre Smith, 19; and Tony Ricks, 21, are sought in connection with the Wednesday shooting outside Club Dew Drop on Euclid Avenue at Ivanhoe Road, police said in a news release.
