Three men sought in connection with d...

Three men sought in connection with deadly shooting outside East Cleveland bar

2 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Detectives are searching for three men accused in an East Cleveland bar shooting that left one man dead and injured four others. Marvin Christopher Bryant, 19; DeAundre Smith, 19; and Tony Ricks, 21, are sought in connection with the Wednesday shooting outside Club Dew Drop on Euclid Avenue at Ivanhoe Road, police said in a news release.

