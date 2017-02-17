'The Walking Dead': Who is Jadis, queen of the junkyard?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Every group on "The Walking Dead" has a leader, including the new junkyard crew that made its official introduction during Sunday's episode "New Best Friends." As we saw during the Season 7 midseason premiere , the junkyard group forced Father Gabriel to raid the Safe-Zone's supplies.
