The Cleveland Orchestra Announces Encore Presentation of Violins of Hope Education Concert

Following the success of the 2015 Violins of Hope Education Concerts performed by The Cleveland Orchestra at Severance Hall for nearly 10,000 students, thousands more will enjoy encore presentations of the Violins of Hope Education Concert March 8-10, performed this time at the Milton and Tamar Maltz Performing Arts Center at the Temple-Tifereth Israel on the campus of Case Western Reserve University. One performance will be open to the public: Wednesday, March 8 at 12:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased now by visiting https://case.edu/maltzcenter/calendar or by calling the Maltz Performing Arts Center box office at 216-368-6062 .

