The Cleveland Orchestra Announces Enc...

The Cleveland Orchestra Announces Encore Presentation of Violins of Hope Education Concert

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Following the success of the 2015 Violins of Hope Education Concerts performed by The Cleveland Orchestra at Severance Hall for nearly 10,000 students, thousands more will enjoy encore presentations of the Violins of Hope Education Concert March 8-10, performed this time at the Milton and Tamar Maltz Performing Arts Center at the Temple-Tifereth Israel on the campus of Case Western Reserve University. One performance will be open to the public: Wednesday, March 8 at 12:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased now by visiting https://case.edu/maltzcenter/calendar or by calling the Maltz Performing Arts Center box office at 216-368-6062 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr Trump is my Presi... 20,825
Planning to visit Sat Denise 1
Lebron grow up Feb 5 RuhTarrd 3
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) Feb 4 Angel Gabriel 121
John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12) Jan 30 Truth 4
Sports bar, close to the Q Jan 25 Chilly 1
Review: About Face Permanent Cosmetics (Oct '08) Jan 25 Highly Satisfied 22
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,221 • Total comments across all topics: 278,828,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC