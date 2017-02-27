Television 19 mins ago 11:12 a.m.'Taken' star Gaius Charles visits Cleveland to preview new NBC show
" Taken is a modern day thriller that tells the original story of how Bryan Mills developed his particular set of skills," Charles tells WKYC's Lynna Lai. "John is smart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Marta
|20,853
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|18 hr
|Angela Love
|24
|Challenge Anyone?
|Feb 21
|Phil
|4
|Woman charged for 2006 murder (Jul '12)
|Feb 20
|Cyber
|72
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|William brown
|79
|Planning to visit
|Feb 11
|Denise
|1
|Lebron grow up
|Feb 5
|RuhTarrd
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC