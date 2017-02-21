Teen shot in Cleveland's South Collinwood neighborhood
The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of East 187th Street and Cochran Avenue, southeast of St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland police spokesman Det. Reginald Lanton said.
