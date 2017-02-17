Teen killed in Cleveland playground shooting
The shooting happened Sunday evening in the playground of the Andrew J. Rickoff Elementary School, on East 147th Street, south of Kinsman Road in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood, Cleveland police spokesman Det. Reginald Lanton said in an email.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Challenge Anyone?
|20 min
|Phil
|2
|Woman charged for 2006 murder (Jul '12)
|5 hr
|Cyber
|72
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|mexico
|20,845
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|William brown
|79
|Planning to visit
|Feb 11
|Denise
|1
|Lebron grow up
|Feb 5
|RuhTarrd
|3
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Feb 4
|Angel Gabriel
|121
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC