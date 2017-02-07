Suspected Cleveland gang member Jesus Bey indicted on slew of charges in fatal gunfight outside bar
An accused member of a Cleveland street gang has been indicted on a host of charges in the Jan. 25 gunfight outside a Cleveland bar that left two men dead. A grand jury handed up murder, voluntary and involuntary manslaughter charges against 24-year-old Jesus Bey in a gang shooting outside Harvard Wine and Grill that left Julius Claxton and Darien Hayes dead, according to court records.
