Suspected Cleveland gang member Jesus...

Suspected Cleveland gang member Jesus Bey indicted on slew of charges in fatal gunfight outside bar

Read more: Cleveland.com

An accused member of a Cleveland street gang has been indicted on a host of charges in the Jan. 25 gunfight outside a Cleveland bar that left two men dead. A grand jury handed up murder, voluntary and involuntary manslaughter charges against 24-year-old Jesus Bey in a gang shooting outside Harvard Wine and Grill that left Julius Claxton and Darien Hayes dead, according to court records.

