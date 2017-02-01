South Euclid man charged in woman's fatal shooting on Cleveland's East Side
A South Euclid man has been charged after a woman was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon on the city's East Side. Derrell Odom, 33, is charged with one count of aggravated murder in Cleveland Municipal Court, records show.
