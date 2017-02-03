Sing Out: Celebrating gospel music in Cleveland for Black History Month
From Harriet Tubman singing "Wade in the Water" as a signal to escaping slaves on the Underground Railroad to Mahalia Jackson singing "I've Been 'Buked, and I've Been Scorned" at the March on Washington in 1963, music has been an essential part of the African-American experience. Songs of struggle and sorrow gave a sense of unity to a people torn apart by slavery, sentenced to subjugation by Jim Crow laws and at times at war with their own government.
