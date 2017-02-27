Short. Sweet. Film Fest. returns to downtown Cleveland's Alex Theater
It was a concert in 2011 that sparked the idea for Short. Sweet. Film Fest. Mike Suglio was at Now That's Class when a friend mentioned that nearly everyone in the audience was also part of the local music scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|38 min
|democrat
|20,857
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Mon
|Angela Love
|24
|Challenge Anyone?
|Feb 21
|Phil
|4
|Woman charged for 2006 murder (Jul '12)
|Feb 20
|Cyber
|72
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|William brown
|79
|Planning to visit
|Feb 11
|Denise
|1
|Lebron grow up
|Feb 5
|RuhTarrd
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC