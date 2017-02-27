Second man charged in shootout that k...

Second man charged in shootout that killed two outside Cleveland bar

Read more: Cleveland.com

A man charged in connection with a shootout outside a Cleveland bar that left two dead is also accused of breaking into one of the victim's families homes the following day, police say. Da'Montais Banks, 25, is charged with aggravated murder in connection with the Jan. 25 shootout that killed Julius Claxton, 30, and Darien Hayes, 22. He also faces charges of aggravated burglary, kidnapping and possessing a weapon as a felon in an incident the day after the shooting.

Cleveland, OH

