Second man charged in shootout that killed two outside Cleveland bar
A man charged in connection with a shootout outside a Cleveland bar that left two dead is also accused of breaking into one of the victim's families homes the following day, police say. Da'Montais Banks, 25, is charged with aggravated murder in connection with the Jan. 25 shootout that killed Julius Claxton, 30, and Darien Hayes, 22. He also faces charges of aggravated burglary, kidnapping and possessing a weapon as a felon in an incident the day after the shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Jessica
|20,858
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Mon
|Angela Love
|24
|Challenge Anyone?
|Feb 21
|Phil
|4
|Woman charged for 2006 murder (Jul '12)
|Feb 20
|Cyber
|72
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|William brown
|79
|Planning to visit
|Feb 11
|Denise
|1
|Lebron grow up
|Feb 5
|RuhTarrd
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC