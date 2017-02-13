Scott Baio is Boycotting Nordstrom in Ivanka Protest
Actor Scott Baio speaks on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Ardent Donald Trump supporter Scott Baio tweeted what appears to be a Nordstrom's bill in his wife's name with purchases totaling $30K.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Lauren
|20,825
|Planning to visit
|Sat
|Denise
|1
|Lebron grow up
|Feb 5
|RuhTarrd
|3
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Feb 4
|Angel Gabriel
|121
|John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12)
|Jan 30
|Truth
|4
|Sports bar, close to the Q
|Jan 25
|Chilly
|1
|Review: About Face Permanent Cosmetics (Oct '08)
|Jan 25
|Highly Satisfied
|22
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC