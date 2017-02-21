Roger Waters announces 2017 Cleveland...

Roger Waters announces 2017 Cleveland concert

3 hrs ago

Due to overwhelming national demand, eleven new dates have been added to Roger Waters North American "Us + Them" tour, including a Thursday, Sept. 21 show at The Q. The tour is derived from the 1974 track "Us And Them," from the multi-million selling Pink Floyd album "The Dark Side of the Moon."

Cleveland, OH

