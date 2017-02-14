Reward offered for capture of Clevela...

Reward offered for capture of Cleveland woman who killed puppy, skipped sentencing

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

An animal welfare organization is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a woman who killed her boyfriend's puppy who didn't show up to court for sentencing. PAWS Ohio says they will offer the reward to anyone who gives information that leads to the arrest of 20-year-old Deanna Caraballo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr guess what 20,829
Planning to visit Feb 11 Denise 1
Lebron grow up Feb 5 RuhTarrd 3
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) Feb 4 Angel Gabriel 121
John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12) Jan 30 Truth 4
Sports bar, close to the Q Jan 25 Chilly 1
Review: About Face Permanent Cosmetics (Oct '08) Jan 25 Highly Satisfied 22
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,437 • Total comments across all topics: 278,868,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC