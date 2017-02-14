Reward offered for capture of Cleveland woman who killed puppy, skipped sentencing
An animal welfare organization is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a woman who killed her boyfriend's puppy who didn't show up to court for sentencing. PAWS Ohio says they will offer the reward to anyone who gives information that leads to the arrest of 20-year-old Deanna Caraballo.
