Refugees head to Cleveland after cour...

Refugees head to Cleveland after court overturns President Trump's immigration ban

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Morteza Shakeri,shown with his wife, Mansoureh Shasti, and their daughter, Kiana, received good news today that they will be flying to the Akron-Canton Airport tonight. He said his wife and daughter spent a week in Canada, hoping to get a visa issued so they could return to the U.S. after visiting family in Iran.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 hr Dan 20,813
Lebron grow up Sun RuhTarrd 3
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) Sat Angel Gabriel 121
John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12) Jan 30 Truth 4
Sports bar, close to the Q Jan 25 Chilly 1
Review: About Face Permanent Cosmetics (Oct '08) Jan 25 Highly Satisfied 22
News Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10) Jan 24 Vickie 23
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cuyahoga County was issued at February 07 at 3:52PM EST

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. NASA
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,141 • Total comments across all topics: 278,641,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC