Refugee ban leaves Syrian family bound for Cleveland in limbo
Ayham Oubeid got the news just before Christmas: His brother George Oubeid and his young family had received approval to come to the United States, and live with him in Northeast Ohio. "He did everything" to obtain legal refugee status, 34-year-old Ayham Oubied said of his older brother.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|52 min
|Telisha
|20,805
|Lebron grow up
|Wed
|Truth
|1
|John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12)
|Jan 30
|Truth
|4
|Sports bar, close to the Q
|Jan 25
|Chilly
|1
|Review: About Face Permanent Cosmetics (Oct '08)
|Jan 25
|Highly Satisfied
|22
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Jan 24
|Vickie
|23
|Do not buy Toshiba copiers!!! (Jan '09)
|Jan 23
|jan
|27
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC