Rally held to spread importance of the Affordable Care Act in downtown Cleveland
About 30 people rallied together during a windy and bitterly cold Saturday afternoon to spread the word of the importance of the Affordable Care Act. The group came together in front of the FREE stamp in Willard Park on Lakeside Avenue in support of the Affordable Care Act.
