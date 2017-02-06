Prosecutors defend right to retry East Cleveland men freed in dismissed murder case
A judge on Monday heard arguments over whether prosecutors should be able to reserve the right to retry three East Cleveland men whose 1996 murder convictions were overturned . Lawyers for Eugene Johnson, Laurese Glover and Derrick Wheatt argue that Judge Nancy Margaret Russo should dismiss the case with prejudice, which would leave prosecutors no chance to ever bring fresh charges against them men in the 1995 murder of Clifton Hudson Prosecutors violated the men's constitutional rights to a fair trial in 1996 when they did not turn over evidence that could have exonerated them in the killing, a team of lawyers argued in court documents filed in December.
