Prosecutor: More than 70 Ohio child sex assault cases unattended Read Story Associated Press

The new prosecutor in Cleveland says more than 70 cases involving sexual assaults of children went unattended for months or years as that office failed to properly track the cases or bring charges. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley says a review by his office has prompted changes to its tracking of such cases and could lead to potentially hundreds of new charges.

