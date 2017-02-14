Prosecutor: More than 70 Ohio child sex assault cases unattended Read Story Associated Press
The new prosecutor in Cleveland says more than 70 cases involving sexual assaults of children went unattended for months or years as that office failed to properly track the cases or bring charges. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley says a review by his office has prompted changes to its tracking of such cases and could lead to potentially hundreds of new charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 min
|guess what
|20,829
|Planning to visit
|Sat
|Denise
|1
|Lebron grow up
|Feb 5
|RuhTarrd
|3
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Feb 4
|Angel Gabriel
|121
|John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12)
|Jan 30
|Truth
|4
|Sports bar, close to the Q
|Jan 25
|Chilly
|1
|Review: About Face Permanent Cosmetics (Oct '08)
|Jan 25
|Highly Satisfied
|22
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC