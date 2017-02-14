Prosecutor: Dozens of child sex assau...

Prosecutor: Dozens of child sex assault cases were 'ignored'

2 min ago Read more: The Daily Herald

Assistant prosecutors in Cleveland "ignored" about 70 rape and sexual assault cases involving juvenile suspects and victims and failed to determine if criminal charges should be filed, the new Cuyahoga County prosecutor said Tuesday. Prosecutor Michael O'Malley said additional sexual assault complaints involving juveniles are expected to be found in the coming weeks as his office continues reviewing more than 1,900 cases marked inactive in a computer system used by prosecutors.

