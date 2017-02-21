Portion, new restaurant by Wonder Bar team, to bring fast-casual fare to downtown Cleveland in March
Among a sea of foodie neighbors on East 4th St., Wonder Bar is known more for its craft cocktails than its pub grub. Come mid-March, it plans to add its mark to the downtown Cleveland scene when Wonder Bar's husband-and-wife operating team of Robert and Coleen Biehl open Portion in the historic 1850s-constructed Southworth building near Public Square, 2013 Ontario St. The 2,500-square-foot space with seating for around 50 people will be centered on a fast casual menu developed by Robert.
