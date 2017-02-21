Portion, new restaurant by Wonder Bar...

Portion, new restaurant by Wonder Bar team, to bring fast-casual fare to downtown Cleveland in March

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Plain Dealer

Among a sea of foodie neighbors on East 4th St., Wonder Bar is known more for its craft cocktails than its pub grub. Come mid-March, it plans to add its mark to the downtown Cleveland scene when Wonder Bar's husband-and-wife operating team of Robert and Coleen Biehl open Portion in the historic 1850s-constructed Southworth building near Public Square, 2013 Ontario St. The 2,500-square-foot space with seating for around 50 people will be centered on a fast casual menu developed by Robert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Feb 22 democrat 20,852
Challenge Anyone? Feb 21 Phil 4
News Woman charged for 2006 murder (Jul '12) Feb 20 Cyber 72
FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09) Feb 14 William brown 79
Planning to visit Feb 11 Denise 1
Lebron grow up Feb 5 RuhTarrd 3
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) Feb 4 Angel Gabriel 121
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,390 • Total comments across all topics: 279,183,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC