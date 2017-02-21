Oscars end with a big gaffe: Reaction on social media
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Perhaps it would be good to turn to a Hollywood classic to describe the reaction to the ending of the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday night: "Fire and brimstone coming down from the skies! Rivers and seas boiling! ... Forty years of darkness! Earthquakes, volcanoes ... The dead rising from the grave! ... Human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together ... mass hysteria!" In the final presentation of the night , Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced "La La Land" won best picture. It hadn't.
