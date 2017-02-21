One dead in morning shooting at apartment on Cleveland's East Side
A 35-year-old man is dead after a Monday morning shooting at an apartment complex on the city's East Side, police say. Investigators remain at the scene at the Outhwaite Homes on East 55th Street and Outhwaite Avenue in the city's Central neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|Angela Love
|24
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 22
|democrat
|20,852
|Challenge Anyone?
|Feb 21
|Phil
|4
|Woman charged for 2006 murder (Jul '12)
|Feb 20
|Cyber
|72
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|William brown
|79
|Planning to visit
|Feb 11
|Denise
|1
|Lebron grow up
|Feb 5
|RuhTarrd
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC