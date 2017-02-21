Ohio Supreme Court won't decide case of man charged in his 30s for a rape reported when he...
The Ohio Supreme Court today said that it would not decide a case involving a Cleveland man charged in his 30s of raping a girl when he was 13 years old. Cuyahoga County prosecutors argued that the case against Darlell Orr shouldn't have been dismissed by a trial judge, and that he had no right under the U.S. Constitution to be tried in a juvenile court.
