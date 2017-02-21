Ohio Supreme Court won't decide case ...

Ohio Supreme Court won't decide case of man charged in his 30s for a rape reported when he...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

The Ohio Supreme Court today said that it would not decide a case involving a Cleveland man charged in his 30s of raping a girl when he was 13 years old. Cuyahoga County prosecutors argued that the case against Darlell Orr shouldn't have been dismissed by a trial judge, and that he had no right under the U.S. Constitution to be tried in a juvenile court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr democrat 20,852
Challenge Anyone? Tue Phil 4
News Woman charged for 2006 murder (Jul '12) Feb 20 Cyber 72
FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09) Feb 14 William brown 79
Planning to visit Feb 11 Denise 1
Lebron grow up Feb 5 RuhTarrd 3
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) Feb 4 Angel Gabriel 121
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,409 • Total comments across all topics: 279,074,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC