Ohio Supreme Court to decide if 37-year-old should be tried for rape he's accused of...

The Ohio Supreme Court today will hear arguments about whether Cuyahoga County can prosecute a man in his 30s for a rape prosecutors say he committed when he was 13. Since being charged in 2013 with a rape first reported 20 years ago, Darlell Orr's case has been caught in a "legal limbo" of sorts over which court - juvenile or adult - should handle his case. DNA evidence linked Darlell Orr to the 1993 rape of a 14-year-old girl.

