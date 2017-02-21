Off-duty Cleveland firefighter carjacked on city's West Side
A carjacker made off with an off-duty Cleveland firefighter's personal SUV Monday evening on the city's West Side, police say. The carjacking happened about 8 p.m. Monday outside the Chase bank on Lorain Avenue near Rocky River Drive in Cleveland's Kamm's Corners neighborhood, according to a Cleveland police report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Challenge Anyone?
|8 hr
|Phil
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|mexico
|20,850
|Woman charged for 2006 murder (Jul '12)
|Mon
|Cyber
|72
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|William brown
|79
|Planning to visit
|Feb 11
|Denise
|1
|Lebron grow up
|Feb 5
|RuhTarrd
|3
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Feb 4
|Angel Gabriel
|121
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC