Murder charge dropped in case of Painesville man killed and dumped in Cleveland
Prosecutors on Friday dropped murder charges against a Cleveland man in connection with a fatal shooting of a 19-year-old Painesville man. Anthony Cook, 41, was released from custody Friday following a hearing during which prosecutors asked a judge to dismiss the murder charge filed against him last week in connection with the Jan. 27 fatal shooting of Travonta Smith.
