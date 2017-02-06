Mother of mentally ill woman killed by Cleveland police: 'This...
The family of Tanisha Anderson said Monday that while it reached a $2.25 million settlement with the city of Cleveland over the 37-year-old's November 2014 death, their fight for what they see as justice is far from over. Cassandra Johnson, Anderson's mother, wants to ensure that people with mental illness do not suffer the same fate as her daughter.
