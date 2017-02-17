Mistrial for Cleveland jail corrections officer accused of punching handcuffed inmate
A judge declared a mistrial Thursday in the criminal case of a Cleveland City Jail corrections officer accused of punching a handcuffed inmate. Prosecutors failed to turn over a report that corrections officer Jose Quinones wrote after the Feb. 6, 2016 altercation inside the jail, defense attorney Kevin Spellacy said.
