Missing 12-year-old girl found safe in Cleveland
Mariehona Spraggins was found Tuesday afternoon at a friend's home about one half-mile from her own house, according to Cleveland police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|7 hr
|William brown
|79
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|guess what
|20,829
|Planning to visit
|Feb 11
|Denise
|1
|Lebron grow up
|Feb 5
|RuhTarrd
|3
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Feb 4
|Angel Gabriel
|121
|John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12)
|Jan 30
|Truth
|4
|Sports bar, close to the Q
|Jan 25
|Chilly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC