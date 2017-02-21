Maple Heights man accused of shooting two people at Cleveland gas station
Kevin Sims, 22, is charged with felonious assault in the Feb. 13 incident that happened at the Marathon gas station at Union Avenue and East 116th street in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood, according to court documents.
