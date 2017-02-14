Man shot to death while running from group in Cleveland, police say
A man was shot to death Monday afternoon while running from a group during an argument in the city's Glenville neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened about 4 p.m. Monday in the 10800 block of Olivet Avenue, several blocks north of Superior Avenue.
Read more at The Plain Dealer.
