Man shot during drive-by shooting in ...

Man shot during drive-by shooting in Cleveland's Corlett neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

The 20-year-old victim was later treated at University Hospitals for a gunshot wound to his arm, according to a Cleveland police report. The victim told police he was at a friend's home and stepped outside to wait for a ride.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed democrat 20,852
Challenge Anyone? Feb 21 Phil 4
News Woman charged for 2006 murder (Jul '12) Feb 20 Cyber 72
FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09) Feb 14 William brown 79
Planning to visit Feb 11 Denise 1
Lebron grow up Feb 5 RuhTarrd 3
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) Feb 4 Angel Gabriel 121
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,451 • Total comments across all topics: 279,103,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC