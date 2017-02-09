Man is second to be killed in dirt-bi...

Man is second to be killed in dirt-bike crash in Cleveland in one month

Read more: Cleveland.com

The 19-year-old man killed Monday in a crash on his dirt bike was part of the city's growing Bike Life culture. Toni Thomas, 19, died in the crash about 7 p.m. on East 93rd Street and Raymond Avenue in the city's Kinsman neighborhood.

