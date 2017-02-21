Man dies a week after being stabbed b...

Man dies a week after being stabbed by girlfriend in Cleveland

3 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

A 40-year-old man died Sunday, one week after he was stabbed in the chest during a fight with his girlfriend, officials said. His girlfriend, Yvonne Davis, 37, is charged with felonious assault.

