Man charged in hit-and-run death of Cleveland cop pleads not guilty

The man accused of hitting and killing a Cleveland police officer on a West Side highway pleaded not guilty Wednesday to aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges. Israel Alvarez was high on cocaine when he struck patrolman David Fahey Jr. about 6 a.m. Jan. 24 on Interstate 90, according to court records.

