Man charged in Alianna DeFreeze's death was jailed during two...
CLEVELAND, Ohio a The day after 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze was found killed in an abandoned building in the city's Kinsman neighborhood, City Councilman Zack Reed asserted that a serial killer might be responsible in the deaths of four other women in that area. But Cuyahoga County Jail records show that Christopher Whitaker, the man accused of killing Alianna, was jailed during two of the four other slayings that Reed cited.
