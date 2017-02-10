Man and woman charged with multiple o...

Man and woman charged with multiple offenses after traffic stop: Olmsted Township Police Blotter

Read more: Cleveland.com

Driving Under Suspension/Warrant Arrest, Lewis Road: A Cleveland man, 57, was cited for driving under suspension Feb. 6 after the vehicle he was driving was found halfway in a driveway and halfway on the road. A Cleveland woman, 23, was a passenger, and she had an active warrant out of North Ridgeville.

