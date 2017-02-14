Man accused of shooting two teens in ...

Man accused of shooting two teens in crowd watching fight in Cleveland

11 hrs ago

A man and woman are charged in connection with the Friday afternoon shooting of two teenagers who were watching a fight at a bus stop in the city's Lee-Harvard neighborhood. Jesse Fairley, 23, of Cleveland, and Shanena Stevens, 21, of Cleveland Heights, are charged with felonious assault.

