Man accused of shooting two teens in crowd watching fight in Cleveland
A man and woman are charged in connection with the Friday afternoon shooting of two teenagers who were watching a fight at a bus stop in the city's Lee-Harvard neighborhood. Jesse Fairley, 23, of Cleveland, and Shanena Stevens, 21, of Cleveland Heights, are charged with felonious assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|2 hr
|William brown
|79
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|guess what
|20,829
|Planning to visit
|Feb 11
|Denise
|1
|Lebron grow up
|Feb 5
|RuhTarrd
|3
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Feb 4
|Angel Gabriel
|121
|John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12)
|Jan 30
|Truth
|4
|Sports bar, close to the Q
|Jan 25
|Chilly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC