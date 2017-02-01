Man accused of killing Cleveland poli...

Man accused of killing Cleveland police officer in hit-and-run appears in court

8 hrs ago

The man accused in the fatal hit-and-run of Cleveland police officer David Fahey made his first appearance in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. Israel Alvarez told Judge John P. O'Donnell that he didn't know if he could afford a lawyer and that his family was working to get him one.

