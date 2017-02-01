Man accused of fatally shooting Painesville man dumped in Cleveland driveway
A Cleveland man is accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old man during a robbery, then dumping his body in a driveway in North Collinwood. Anthony Cook, 41, is charged with aggravated murder.
