Man accused in robbery, pistol-whipping near Cleveland State University

Jonah Shropshire, 19, is charged with aggravated robbery in the incident, which happened Sunday on East 30th Street near the Chester Avenue exit from I-90. Five men approached a 38-year-old man and his 40-year-old girlfriend at about 10 p.m. as they walked through the parking lot of University Commons Apartments, according to a Cleveland police report.

