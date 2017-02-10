Lawyers on both sides call slaying of barbershop shooting witness...

Opening statements began Friday in the trial of Kevin McKinney, who faces aggravated murder and conspiracy charges in the June 2015 killing of a witness against McKinney's brother, Douglas Shine Jr. CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A prosecutor and a defense lawyer on Friday each called the case against a man accused in a conspiracy that resulted in the death of a key witness in a triple murder at a Warrensville Heights barbershop an "attack on the criminal justice system." Kevin "Buffy" McKinney , 31, is accused of plotting the death of Aaron "Pudge" Ladson who was a state witness in the 2015 gang-related triple murder at the Chalk Linez barbershop.

