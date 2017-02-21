Lakewood man accused of shooting dog pleads not guilty
Charles Hobbs pleaded not guilty Tuesday to felony domestic violence, weapons and animal cruelty charges in the Feb. 10 attack on Idlewood Avenue near Clifton Boulevard. Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams set Hobbs' bond and assigned lawyer Allison Breneman to represent him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|mexico
|20,851
|Challenge Anyone?
|11 hr
|Phil
|4
|Woman charged for 2006 murder (Jul '12)
|Mon
|Cyber
|72
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|William brown
|79
|Planning to visit
|Feb 11
|Denise
|1
|Lebron grow up
|Feb 5
|RuhTarrd
|3
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Feb 4
|Angel Gabriel
|121
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC