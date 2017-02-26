Kushious, colleagues of Cleveland Orchestra to perform chamber concert on March 10
Chagrin Arts' second program of its 2017 Performing Arts Series will feature Paul Kushious, Cleveland Orchestra cellist, and other prominent Cleveland musicians in an intimate chamber concert. The Performing Arts Series program, titled Schubert's Last Dream, will begin at 7:30 p.m. on March 10 at the Chagrin Falls United Methodist Church, located at 20 S. Franklin St., Chagrin Falls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hudson Hub-Times.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 22
|democrat
|20,852
|Challenge Anyone?
|Feb 21
|Phil
|4
|Woman charged for 2006 murder (Jul '12)
|Feb 20
|Cyber
|72
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|William brown
|79
|Planning to visit
|Feb 11
|Denise
|1
|Lebron grow up
|Feb 5
|RuhTarrd
|3
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Feb 4
|Angel Gabriel
|121
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC