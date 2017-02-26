Kushious, colleagues of Cleveland Orc...

Kushious, colleagues of Cleveland Orchestra to perform chamber concert on March 10

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Hudson Hub-Times

Chagrin Arts' second program of its 2017 Performing Arts Series will feature Paul Kushious, Cleveland Orchestra cellist, and other prominent Cleveland musicians in an intimate chamber concert. The Performing Arts Series program, titled Schubert's Last Dream, will begin at 7:30 p.m. on March 10 at the Chagrin Falls United Methodist Church, located at 20 S. Franklin St., Chagrin Falls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hudson Hub-Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Feb 22 democrat 20,852
Challenge Anyone? Feb 21 Phil 4
News Woman charged for 2006 murder (Jul '12) Feb 20 Cyber 72
FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09) Feb 14 William brown 79
Planning to visit Feb 11 Denise 1
Lebron grow up Feb 5 RuhTarrd 3
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) Feb 4 Angel Gabriel 121
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,591 • Total comments across all topics: 279,170,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC