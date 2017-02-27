Judge shutters East Cleveland bar aft...

Judge shutters East Cleveland bar after homicide, dozens of disturbances

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

A judge on Monday signed an order shuttering Club Dew Drop in East Cleveland, after a request by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office and East Cleveland police. A Feb. 8 shooting at the bar left one men dead and four other people wounded, and was part of a string of disturbances at the bar dating back to October, prosecutors said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Marta 20,853
News Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10) 14 hr Angela Love 24
Challenge Anyone? Feb 21 Phil 4
News Woman charged for 2006 murder (Jul '12) Feb 20 Cyber 72
FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09) Feb 14 William brown 79
Planning to visit Feb 11 Denise 1
Lebron grow up Feb 5 RuhTarrd 3
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,473 • Total comments across all topics: 279,200,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC